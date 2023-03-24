Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.7 %

Amedisys stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 251,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,140. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

See Also

