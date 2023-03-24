Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 194,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

APH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 404,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

