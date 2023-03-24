Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

