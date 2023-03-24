Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $3.30 on Top Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00011694 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $50.33 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00358013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,278.94 or 0.26021660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010169 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.