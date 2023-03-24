Amy Taylor Sells 6,893 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Amy Taylor sold 6,893 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $21,781.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ZVIA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. 51,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,541. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

About Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

