Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.13

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands Company Profile

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

