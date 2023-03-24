Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis Buys 1,000 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

