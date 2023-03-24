Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $80,037.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

