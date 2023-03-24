Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 258,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,186. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

