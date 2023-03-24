Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,342. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.