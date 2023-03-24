Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

