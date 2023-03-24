Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE ARGO opened at $28.90 on Monday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

