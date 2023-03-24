Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.44. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 324,516 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Argonaut Gold Stock Down 3.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.