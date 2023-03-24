Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.42. The company had a trading volume of 284,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

