Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 7,100 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 451,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.