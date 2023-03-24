Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 1.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 128,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 189,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.