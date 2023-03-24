Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $10.60. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 207,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,040,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,709,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

