Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $10.60. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 207,613 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.90.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
