Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,886 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 4,378,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.