Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 1,427 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 75,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

