Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 31,435 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $82.60. 2,755,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,670. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

