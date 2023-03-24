Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.52 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

