Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,087,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471,744. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

