Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $952,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.20. 867,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

