Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 4,427,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

