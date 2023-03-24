Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 4,241 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after acquiring an additional 375,826 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,972. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

