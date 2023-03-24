Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,701 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

