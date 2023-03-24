Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 741 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

