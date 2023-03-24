Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 818 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. 3,894,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.