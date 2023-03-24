Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

