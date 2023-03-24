Audius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.18 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Audius has a market cap of $267.09 million and $12.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

