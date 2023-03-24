Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$26,325.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ORA opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31. The stock has a market cap of C$702.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$12.69.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Further Reading

