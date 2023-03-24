Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$10,260.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,260.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 7,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

AU stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.56.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.