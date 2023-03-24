Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Buys A$23,500.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Rickie Pobjoy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).
Australian Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 10.39.
About Australian Rare Earths
Featured Stories
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.