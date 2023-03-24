Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Buys A$23,500.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Rickie Pobjoy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).

Australian Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

About Australian Rare Earths

Australian Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earths mineral resource opportunities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Koppamurra project located in South Australia and Victoria. The company was formerly known as Tawel Exploration Pty Ltd and changed its name to Australian Rare Earths Limited in March 2021.

