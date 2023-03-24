AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

AZO stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.10. 24,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,747. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,447.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,391.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.