AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $2,308.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,447.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

