Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
About Avalon
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.