Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,230,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 174,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.