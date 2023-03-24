AWM Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 212,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP stock remained flat at $42.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,992. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.