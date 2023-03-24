AWM Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 212,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period.
Shares of DFIP stock remained flat at $42.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,992. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
