Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $62.01 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 576,125 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

