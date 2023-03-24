Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. 944,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,043,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Azul Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

