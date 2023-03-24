Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.