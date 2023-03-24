Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

BLDP opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

