Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.40) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

