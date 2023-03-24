Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

