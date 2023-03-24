Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

BKIMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

