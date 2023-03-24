Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

BKIMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.