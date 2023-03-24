Banta Asset Management LP Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 26.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,595,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,918,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

