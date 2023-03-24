Barclays Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,712. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

