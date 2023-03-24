Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.49

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.49 ($57.52) and traded as high as €57.39 ($61.71). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.18 ($61.48), with a volume of 2,006,943 shares trading hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.51.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.