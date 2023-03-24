Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.63 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €98.83 ($106.27). The stock had a trading volume of 804,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €96.33 and its 200-day moving average is €85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($111.51).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

