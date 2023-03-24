Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile



Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

